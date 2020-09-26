Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KKR vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner, left, gestures towards the dressing room, with teammate Jonny Bairstow standing beside him. (AP)

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hdyerabad would be eager to get off the mark in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. They will be taking on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday hoping to open their points tally in 2020. SRH and KKR lost their first encounter to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively. The performance of the batsmen would be specially concerning for both the side as they failed to chase down the target with the middle-order crumbling under pressure.

Also Read | IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Two key changes likely for Dinesh Karthik’s team

Here’s all you need to know about KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?



The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the UAE.



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (September 26th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Preview: Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad out to address batting woes

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KKR vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

