IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KKR vs CSK: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. (SPORTZPICS for BCCI)

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: In Match 21 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will face with Chennai Super Kings. Both former champions are languishing in the bottom-half of the table with two wins. While KKR have blown hot and cold, CSK have looked a shadow of themselves with the middle-order struggling to fire. Bowling department has been an issue for KKR as they have gone for several runs in the matches they have played so far. Who will come out on top in battle led by MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik.

READ| KKR vs CSK Preview: Unsettled Kolkata Knight Riders to try out their luck against rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings

Here’s all you need to know about KKR vs CSK IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

READ| KKR vs CSK - Chennai Super Kings predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Dhoni is unlikely to change winning combination



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ| Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings: Time to back Banton over Narine

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KKR vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

