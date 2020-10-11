Sections
IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, MI vs DC: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (PTI)

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Streaming: In Match 27 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table when they face Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer and Co have looked in imperious form in the season so far and have won five matches out six in IPL 2020. They will battle with Rohit Sharma-led MI, who have also been in top form. It will be a battle of the heavyweights as both teams sit on the top of the table and look most likely to reach the playoffs.

READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs DC IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

READ | MI Predicted XI vs DC - Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | DC Predicted XI against MI: No reason for captain Shreyas Iyer to make a change

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

