IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RCB vs MI: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Live Streaming: It’s showtime as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are pitted against each other. (Twitter)

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: It’s time for one of IPL’s bumper matches as the two biggest stars of Indian cricket go face to face. Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are coming off contrasting results in the previous game. MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders handsomely, while RCB were beaten comprehensively by Kings XI Punjab.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Also Read | RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Three changes a possibility for Virat Kohli’s team



 



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 28).

Also Read | MI Predicted XI against RCB - Rohit Sharma likely to field same playing XI

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCB vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

