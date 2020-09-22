IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

Sections
IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the ongoing Indian Premier League season in the UAE. Can RR trump over the MS Dhoni-led CSK? Watch Live streaming of RR vs CSK on Hotstar.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Streaming: The stage is set for the ultimate test of Rajasthan Royals’ spirits and determination to go through this competition. Facing off against the mighty Chennai Super Kings in their opening game of the season, Royals appear like the underdogs, especially with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not cleared to play yet. But if Royals can clear this hurdle and come out the other end with a win, it will certainly boost their confidence and set them up for big things in this competition this year. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium,Sharjah in the UAE.

Also read: Why Royals and Steve Smith should be scared of Ravindra Jadeja

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

