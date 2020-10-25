Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RR vs MI: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 RR vs MI: Steve Smith will be under the pump. (IPL/YTwitter)

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Streaming: As the race for the playoffs gain momentum, table-toppers Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a berth in the playoffs against Rajasthan Royals, who are currently placed seventh in the points table. There will be question over the fitness of Rohit Sharma, who missed the previous game. For RR, it will be interesting to see if they persist with Ben Stokes as opener.

Also Read | RR’s Predicted XI against MI: A tactical change may keep Rajasthan Royals hopeful

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | MI Predicted XI vs RR - After dominant performance, MI may rest Rohit Sharma for one more game

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 25).

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals face might of Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

