IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

CSK skipper MS Dhoni during the first cricket match of IPL 2020. (PTI)

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming:In Match 29 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will look to get their IPL 2020 campaign back on track when they face each other on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams are coming off a loss and will be eager to get back to winning ways in order to make it to the IPL playoffs. There has been a lot of criticism put on CSK this year for their disappointing campaign where they have lost 5 of their 7 matches. Meanwhile, David Warner-led SRH also hasn’t fared much better as they have 6 points from 7 matches and with big question marks over their middle-order.

READ | SRH vs CSK Preview: Litmus test for Dhoni’s team, Sunrisers hope for a better finish

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs CSK IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

READ | CSK predicted XI vs SRH: Dhoni likely to rely upon same XI

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | SRH Predicted XI against CSK - Despite defeat, David Warner likely to play same team

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/