IPL 2020: Lockie Ferguson stars as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderbad via Super Over

Kolkata Knight Riders maintained their hold on the top four position in the IPL 2020 Points Table after picking up a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad via Super Over. Locke Ferguson cleaned up David Warner and Abdul Samad as SRH set a target of 3 for KKR to win in the Super Over. Dinesh Karthik and skipper Eoin Morgan finished off the 3-run chase as KKR picked up the much-needed win.

Abdul Samad and David Warner stitched a 37-run partnership to help Sunrisers Hyderabad push the match to a Super Over. SRH found themselves in trouble after going down 109/4 in the 16th over, with still 55 runs to complete the chase. But Samad hammered 23 runs in 15 balls, before being dismissed by Shivam Mavi, to help SRH reach closer to the target. Warner scored 47 in 33 balls to push the game to a tie.

SRH captain Warner decided to promote himself lower down the order and the strategy seemed to work as Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow gave Sunrisers a flying start in chase. The duo added 58 runs in powerplay but Lockie Ferguson got Williamson out for 28 on the first ball of 7th over. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Williamson’s wicket opened the floodgates of wickets as Lockie Ferguson dismissed Priyam Garg in his next over, and then Bairstow holed out to Andre Russell in Varun Chakravarthy’s over. Ferguson cleaned up Manish Pandey with a perfect yorker, and then Vijay Shankar sliced one to Shubman Gill in Pat Cummins’ over, leaving a lofty job for Warner and Abdul Samad to do.

KKR got off to a good start after Warner opted to field. Gill was given a lifeline when he was batting at 1 as Rashid Khan dropped a sitter. After T Natarjan cleaned up Tripathi, Nitish Rana took over his role and both Gill and Rana went after the bowlers to keep KKR’s run rate high. But the two batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, with Priyam Garg taking two spectacular catches.

Andre Russell failed to shine again as he holed out to Vijay Shankar in the deep in T Natarajan’s over. He could only score 9 runs in 11 balls. But KKR captain Eoin Morgan and former captain Dinesh Karthik stitched a 58-run partnership in the end to take their total to 163/5 in 20 overs. Morgan was dismissed on the final ball of the innings, with Basil Thampi getting his first wicket in 121 overs.