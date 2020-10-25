IPL 2020: ‘Loss of a loved one hurts,’ Sachin Tendulkar lauds Mandeep Singh and Nitish Rana for playing despite personal losses

It was an emotional Sunday for Kings XI Punjab player Mandeep Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana. Mandeep had lost his father on Friday while Nitish’s father-in-law passed away during the same period. But despite the personal loss, Nitish and Mandeep turned out for their teams on Sunday. Nitish Rana even scored a half-century as KKR scored 195 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He paid tribute

After reaching the 50-run mark, Rana flaunted the KKR jersey with his late father-in-law’s name ‘Surinder’ written on it.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Rana and Mandeep for turning up to play despite suffering family tragedies.

Rana turned up to play for KKR against Delhi Capitals even as he lost his father-in-law due to cancer. On the other hand, Mandeep turned up to play for KXIP against SunRisers Hyderabad after losing his father on Friday.

“Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27, and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Rana played a knock of 81 off 53 balls studded with 13 fours and a six while Sunil Narine scored 61 runs and guided the side to 194/6 in their 20 overs. In the end, KKR walked away with a 59-run win over Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Mandeep scored 17 runs for KXIP against SunRisers Hyderabad. The entire KXIP team is also wearing black armbands in Mandeep’s father honour.

During the 1999 World Cup, Tendulkar lost his father. But after completing rituals, Tendulkar went back to the UK to be a part of the tournament. He announced his return by scoring a century against Kenya in a crucial encounter.

