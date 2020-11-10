IPL 2020: ‘Luckily we got him traded from Delhi’ - Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on ‘best bowler with new ball’

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is coming to an end. The final of the 2020 season of the IPL will be played between four-time winners Mumbai Indians and first-time challengers Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. It will be a battle between the best two teams of the tournament. While Mumbai go for their record fifth title, Delhi are looking towards grabbing their first-ever on Friday.

DC will also have revenge on their mind after the humiliating defeat they suffered at the hands of MI in the Qualifier 1. MI had scored 200/5 in their 20 overs but reduced DC to a score of 0/3 in the first two overs itself. The chief architect of the collapse was a former DC pacer. Trent Boult removed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over itself. Boult has been spectacular this season as he has picked up 22 wickets in the tournament to help MI reach the final of IPL 2020.

MI captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Boult ahead of the final. He said that MI was lucky to have got him traded from DC as he is the ‘best bowler with the new ball’.

“It’s a no brainer that (Boult) he is the best bowler with the new ball, when it comes to swinging the ball back into the batsman and luckily for us we got him traded from Delhi and he has not disappointed anyone of us,” Rohit said, reminding what Capitals are losing out on.

“Looking at the squad, the strength, the balance of this team, you know I cannot point out anything (weakness) to be honest,” the skipper said.

Rohit replied to a question posed by Hindustan Times at the virtual pre-match press conference on Boult’s injury and the MI captain said that the bowler is expected to play on Tuesday.

“Trent looks pretty good. He’s gonna have a session today with all of us, he has pulled up pretty well in the last two days. So, fingers crossed, hopefully he plays,” Sharma said.

In 14 games this season, Boult has picked up 22 wickets in 14 games at an average of 19.40 and he is currently in the 3rd position in the list of leading wicket-takers in the season, only behind Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada (29) and his MI teammate Jasprit Bumrah (27).