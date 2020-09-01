IPL 2020: ‘Memories of those 2 special 100s’ - VVS Laxman recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ at Sharjah

Sections
IPL 2020: VVS Laxman visited Sharjah Stadium where SRH will be playing some of their matches and took to Twitter to recall memory of brilliant knocks played by Sachin Tendulkar. 

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Tiemes New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. (IPL/AFP)

The 1990s in Indian cricket was all about the rise and rise of Sachin Tendulkar. While the team was far from becoming a lethal machine that it did in the next two decades, India’s stocks in international cricket were kept high by Tendulkar, who had developed into a phenomenon to say the least.

While he dominated opposition all over the world, his battles with the Australians always grabbed headlines. This duel between Tendulkar and the Aussie reached a crescendo in 1998 when the two teams took part in a triangular series in the desert venue of Sharjah.

It was here that Tendulkar played two of his best knocks in ODI cricket. The first was when he single handedly took India to the finals with an innings par excellence, which has over the years come to be known as ‘Desert Storm’ due to the sand storm stoppage after which Tendulkar went berserk with his shot making.

The next was another peerless century, which deflated the Aussies in the final. Both were 131-ball knocks with the ‘Master Blaster’ slamming 143 first and then following it up with a knock of 134 in the final, which was on his birthday.



VVS Laxman, who was trying to cement his place in the Indian team in those days, was witness to Sachin’s genius in the first of those two matches as he was batting at the other end.

Now part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad management, Laxman visited the Sharjah Stadium where SRH will be playing some of their matches and took to Twitter to recall the memory of those brilliant knocks played by Tendulkar. 

“Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from @sachin_rt comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm,” Laxman wrote on Twitter with a photograph of him at the stadium.

The Sharjah stadium has witnessed several great performances from Indian players over the years.

