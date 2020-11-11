IPL 2020: ‘MI once asked SRH for a trade of Rashid Khan’, reveals former coach Tom Moody

Sections
Former SRH coach Tom Moody recently revealed that MI were keen to have Rashid in their camp. He stated that the 5-time champion Mumbai Indians approached the SRH core group to propose a trade of Rashid.

Rashid Khan has been a valuable asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the recently concluded IPL season, the Afghan leggie scalped a total of 20 wickets from 16 matches, averaging 17.20. Rashid’s consistency makes him one of the favourites of the tournament to such an extent that Mumbai Indians once approached SRH to get him through the trade window.

Former SRH coach Tom Moody recently revealed that MI were keen to have Rashid in their camp. Recalling an anecdote, Moody stated that the 5-time champion Mumbai Indians approached the SRH core group to propose a trade of Rashid.

In a conversation with espncricinfo, Moody said that the incident happened almost a couple of years ago which explains how Mumbai Indians wants the best players in their camp.

“I remember an incident from maybe two years ago when they (Mumbai Indians) asked for a trade for Rashid Khan. They are the only franchise who have had the gumption or the bravado to knock on the door and ask for a trade of Rashid,” revealed Moody during the conversation.



Moody also went on to explain how other franchise miss out on intensity when it comes to trading of players.

“Other franchises don’t do it (trading) with the same confidence and perseverance or with the whole management structure behind their team philosophy. A lot of teams run a lot leaner that what Mumbai Indians so. The support staff at SRH is actually half of what MI’s is,” said Moody.

Mumbai Indians emerged as champions of IPL 2020 on Tuesday night in Dubai. A clinical 5-wicket win against Delhi Capitals led them to an unprecedented fifth IPL title. DC opted to bat first after winning the toss. Half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant helped Delhi posting Delhi a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs. In reply, MI chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand.

