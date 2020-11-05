IPL 2020, MI Predicted vs DC: With Rohit Sharma back in action, Mumbai set to field best XI

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday reiterated twice that he is fit and is looking forward to playing in the upcoming games in the Indian Premier League 2020. The MI captain was in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Mumbai were not playing their best team as several key players - Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah were not playing. But now facing Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier, MI are expected to field their best playing XI to the ground.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here is MI Predicted XI vs DC:

Rohit Sharma (Captain): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has returned but while he did not look his best against Sunrisers, he will hope to make an impact in the playoffs.

Also Read | MI vs DC Preview, Qualifier 1: Rabada, Nortje hold the key as Delhi Capitals launch bid to enter maiden final

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper): Quinton de Kock has given sensational starts to Mumbai Indians throughout the season and he will be looking to carry the momentum forward in the playoffs.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been brilliant as well in the ongoing season of MI and he has made the No. 3 position his own. He still needs to reply to the selectors and helping MI to the final might just do the trick.

Also Read | Delhi eye capital gain on Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been a revelation this season and while he thrived for MI as an opener Kishan is likely to drop to No. 4 in this crunch tie.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya was rested from the previous two matches and he will be looking to fire all guns blazing in his comeback match.

Also Read | DC Predicted XI vs MI - Delhi Capitals may play one unexpected trump card

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has been struggling in the past few games with both bat and ball - but he can be a matchwinner on his day, and MI camp know that.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard led the team brilliantly in Rohit’s absence and he is Mr. Reliable in the MI playing unit.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult was rested for a game but he will replace Nathan Coulter-Nile in the playing XI, given the Aussie quick’s struggles against Sunrisers.

James Pattinson: James Pattinson works better when he has Boult and Jasprit Bumrah working around him, so he will enjoy the game against Delhi Capitals

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar had an off day against Sunrisers but he can turn the game around on its head. DC will be wary of the threat he poses.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has climbed up in the list of leading wicket takers in the tournament despite starting off roughly. He will lead MI’s solid bowling attack.

MI Predicted vs DC: 1 Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Kieron Pollard, 8 Trent Boult, 9 James Pattinson, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah