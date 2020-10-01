IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI against KXIP: Rohit Sharma’s unchanged XI can do wonders against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI: Ishan Kishan gets a pat on his head after his dismissal in the previous game (Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

Coming off a close defeat, Mumbai Indians would desperately be looking forward to turning their fortunes in the next fixture on October 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The other day, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back chasing 202, before MI went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.

MI have lost two of their three games and are placed sixth on the points table only because with a net run rate of 0.654. That simply indicates that Rohit Sharma has got a well-constituted side and all they need to do is forget the past and start fresh. There is no point altering the XI for tonight’s clash against Kings XI Punjab.

Here’s MI Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against RCB:

1. Rohit Sharma: The most successful skipper of the IPL history is currently struggling to get runs against his name. He scored well in the second game and but remained silent the rest of the matches. The Mumbai skipper has to come out lout and save his team.

2. Quinton de Kock: South Africa’s limited overs captain has batted decently so far but yet to leave an impact. He requires to do what he usually does before losing the spot to Aussie giant, Chris Lynn.

3. Suryakumar Yadav: One of MI’s key players is yet to score big in the tournament. He found some rhythm against Kolkata Knight Riders but his team’s current situation demands more of that from him.

4. Ishan Kishan: The youngster in his first match of the season, played the most inspirational knock, nearly seeing his side home. Kishan has shown why he deserves a place in the team against KXIP.

5. Kieron Pollard: The big man from the West Indies is indeed the backbone of the entire MI setup. He couldn’t finish the job the other day but played his bit. Pollard would be raring for yet another chance to express himself.

6. Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder is yet to show his character. Those massive fireworks are still awaited.

7. Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya hasn’t delivered up to his potential yet. He still got much more to offer and the team would like to see him turning the tables.

8. James Pattinson: It was a bad day at the office for Pattinson against RCB. However, the Aussie speedster has got enough experience under his belt that he can take any in-form batsman any day.

9 Rahul Chahar: The young spinner is perhaps the only consistent cricketer in the line-up. He has carried the responsibilities well and going forward, he can be the match-winner with the ball tonight.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: KXIP need to work hard on tackling Bumrah as he still stands out as the best bowler in the MI Camp.

11 Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer has done an excellent job so far and is just 2 wickets shy off grabbing the purple cap. Boult will look to trouble a strong KXIP batting line-up.