IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI against RCB: Mumbai Indians likely to play same team

Mumbai Indians kept their place at the top of the points table despite a defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. They were outplayed by a master class from Ben Stokes, who scored an unbeaten century to chase the mammoth target down within the 19th over. Now, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are also sitting in the top half of the points table with 14 points. Rohit Sharma missed the second straight game and is likely to miss this game as well due to his injury. MI can opt to field the same playing XI that featured against Rajasthan Royals.

Here is a look at the MI Predicted XI against RCB:

Quinton de Kock: South African wicketkeeper is in fine form this season. It was a rare failure for him against Rajasthan Royals as he was cleaned up for six runs by Jofra Archer. De Kock has 374 runs under his belt in 11 games of the IPL 2020.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan is looking solid lately in the IPL 2020. In the last two games, he batted well in Rohit Sharma’s absence. He has scored two fifties in this year’s IPL and managed to get 298 runs in 9 games.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has stepped up in Rohit’s absence as well. He is giving strength to the middle-order and scoring runs freely. He has 283 runs in 11 games in the IPL 2020. He will be a key player for Mumbai Indians against RCB.

Saurabh Tiwary: Saurabh Tiwary played two games at the start of the IPL 2020 before making way for Ishan Kishan. However, Rohit Sharma’s injury has allowed him to make a comeback. He is batting well in these given opportunities.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s batting prowess was on display against Rajasthan Royals. He came into bat after Kieron Pollard’s wicket and started showing his big-hitting ability instantly. He scored 60 runs in just 21 balls, where he hit seven towering sixes other than hitting two fours. RCB will be aware of the threat Hardik pose.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard is leading his troops well in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, his winning juggernaut was halted by Rajasthan Royals. Pollard didn’t enjoy a great outing with the bat but he will be eager to make amends.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya didn’t have a memorable day in the field against RR. He bowled only two overs, where he conceded 20 runs without taking any wicket. With the bat, he managed to get 3 runs off 4 balls. He has a good record against AB de Villiers and can pose a threat against a star-studded RCB batting lineup.

James Pattinson: James Pattinson replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad against Rajasthan Royals. He was the only bowler to taste success against RR as he managed to get two wickets. However, he received a hammering at the death overs and ended up giving 40 runs in 3.2 overs.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar also felt the heat of Ben Stokes. The young leg-spinner failed to ask questions from RR batsmen and gave runs at an economy rate of 12 runs per over. However, he is bowling well in the IPL 2020 and can retain his place in the playing XI.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult enjoyed a memorable outing against Chennai Super Kings but the same was not the case against Rajasthan Royals. He was taken for cleaners by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. Boult has 16 wickets in 11 games and will be key against RCB.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah had a rare bad day at the office. He bowled well but Rajasthan Royals batsmen were determined not to throw their wicket away. Bumrah gave 38 runs in his four overs without taking any wicket. He will try to put this game behind and come fresh against RCB.

MI Predicted XI against RCB: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah