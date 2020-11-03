IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI against SRH: Mumbai Indians to continue with same winning combination

Dubai: Mumbai Indians (MI) player Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)(PTI31-10-2020_000174B) (PTI)

Mumbai Indians will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday with one eye on the first qualifier. They have already confirmed their position as the top team of the league stage with 9 wins from 13 matches and look like the side to beat in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. With things going well for MI, it is likely they wouldn’t want to make too many changes to their playing XI against SRH. Captain Rohit Sharma could again miss the match due to injury and Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side in his absence. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the MI Predicted XI against SRH:

Quinton de Kock: He wasn’t able to contribute in their last match against RCB but the South African wicketkeeper has been in fine form in the IPL 2020. He would look to return to his best when he steps out onto the field on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan was promoted to the opener’s slot in Rohit’s absence and he has produced the goods. He has looked solid with runs under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav was in ominous form against RCB as he scored 78 runs and has stepped up in Rohit’s absence as well. He has made the No.3 slot his own.

Saurabh Tiwary: He has looked decent since coming in as Rohit’s replacement. MI would hope Tiwary can hit a big score against SRH to iron out all the deficiencies in the squad.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya may not fire every day but when he does, he makes sure that it makes a big impact. He scored 60 runs in just 21 balls against RR and it showed the threat he provides.

Kieron Pollard: In Rohit’s absence, Kieron Pollard has lead the troops well. MI would hope he continues to get the win for his side with his leadership qualities.

Krunal Pandya: The all-rounder has performed his duties well despite not getting too many opportunities with the bat. He has been able to restrict the batsmen.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: James Pattinson was expensive against RCB and was replaced by Coulter-Nile in the squad against DC. Coulter-Nile is expected to hold on to his spot.

Rahul Chahar: The leg-spinner hasn’t been among the wickets recently and MI would hope he is able to find his form before the playoffs.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer has been inspirational this season and is among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah: He was almost unplayable against Delhi Capitals as he picked up three wickets for just 17 runs. Bumrah has proved his worth as he has 23 wickets in the tournament and is challenging for the Purple Cap.

MI Predicted XI against SRH: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah