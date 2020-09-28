IPL 2020: MI Predicted XI against RCB - Rohit Sharma likely to field same playing XI

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League, losing the opening contest against Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, but the defending champions pulled one back in style when they faced Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game. MI were dominant with the bat, lethal with the ball and energetic on the field.

All the players have played the role assigned to them brilliantly, and James Pattinson has been a revelation with the ball. There seems to be no reason for MI to make a change facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game.

Here’s MI Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against RCB:

1 Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has found himself among the runs for Mumbai Indians after a while and he needs to be in the same vein of form throughout the competition. An in-form Rohit can take game away from any opposition at any point of time.

2 Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has got off to a quick start twice but needs to carry on or he might see himself being replaced by Chris Lynn.

3 Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been in fantastic form so far, and he needs to do more of what he is doing. He is MI’s key player.

4 Saurabh Tiwary: Saurabh Tiwary has returned to IPL in style and he has managed to hit some big hits in the first two games. If he continues like this, he could easily be MI’s MVP this season.

5 Kieron Pollard: Any opposition, any day, any time, any stage of the match, Kieron Pollard can win Mumbai the game. This is why Rohit trusts him so much.

6 Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya was batting brilliantly against KKR before the unfortunate hit wicket. He needs to be sharp and aware about his surroundings.

7 Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya was a bit of a disappointment both bat and ball in the IPL opener. He did not get to do much against KKR, but he is still a mainstay in MI’s playing XI.

8 James Pattinson: James Pattinson has started off really well for MI and he always seem to be on the verge of taking a wicket whenever he is bowling.

9 Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar showcased what he is capable of against KKR after an insipid opener. Chahar picked up 2 wickets in four overs and gave just 26 runs.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: Dismissing Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell in the same over, Jasprit Bumrah showed he is back in form. Beware, RCB.

11 Trent Boult: Easily MI’s best bowler on display in the first two games. Boult will once again look to strike early against RCB on Monday.