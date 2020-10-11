Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Predicted XI vs DC - Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order

IPL 2020: MI Predicted XI vs DC - Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order

IPL 2020: The defending champions have dominated against most teams in the tournament so far, and find themselves as one of the favourites this year. But facing off against the in-form Delhi Capitals will not be an easy challenge for MI.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

Mumbai Indians have been tremendous with both bat and the ball in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions have dominated against most teams in the tournament so far, and find themselves as one of the favourites this year. But facing off against the in-form Delhi Capitals will not be an easy challenge for MI.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here is MI Predicted XI vs DC:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma has been in and out of form this season - but he needs to find the consistency he is known for.

Quinton de Kock (wk): Quinton de Kock has found his charisma and is now giving Mumbai a good start at the top.



Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav showcased he can do more than just settle down Mumbai Indians in case of early wickets. He can stick it out till the end and ensure a heavy total.

Saurabh Tiwary: Ishan Kishan has largely been impressive since his 99-run innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He might be replaced by Saurabh Tiwary, who looked good at the start of the season, before being interrupted by an injury.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has found his groove with the bat - and he has become a threat in the death overs. A key player for Mumbai.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has become the perfect partner for Pandya and it will be an interesting battle between Pollard and Rabada on Sunday in the death overs.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has showcased the damage he can do with both bat and ball. MI is full of match-winners and Krunal is one of them.

James Pattinson: James Pattinson has been extremely impressive with the ball and has replaced Lasith Malinga perfectly.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar continues to grow in form and stature as the tournament progresses. More to come from the young man.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been in supreme form with the new ball, but concedes a few in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has found his groove back. He is breathing fire with the ball and DC batsmen need to prepared for the threat he poses.

MI Predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Oct 10, 2020 23:55 IST
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Oct 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Oct 11, 2020 00:02 IST

latest news

PGIMER to recruit 80 more faculty members in 30 departments by year end
Oct 11, 2020 00:27 IST
MI Predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order
Oct 11, 2020 00:26 IST
DC Predicted XI vs MI: No reason for captain Shreyas Iyer to make a change
Oct 11, 2020 00:23 IST
China has deployed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border: Mike Pompeo
Oct 11, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.