IPL 2020, MI predicted XI vs KKR: Rohit eyes top spot with an Unchanged XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to reclaim the top spot as they square-off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 32nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma & Co. will enter the contest after outclassing Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous fixture. The MI line-up looks completely balanced across departments. The top-order is in good touch, the middle order has been right in the money and the bowlers have been phenomenal. In all likelihood, there won’t be any change to the side against KKR.

Here’s the MI predicted XI vs KKR:

Rohit Sharma: It was bad day at the office for the MI skipper against DC. Rohi hasn’t been consistent with the bat this season but his astute captaincy is one of the reasons behind MI’s their strong outlook.

Quinton de Kock: The South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman clicked late in the tournament. After a couple of failures, he has finally found himself among runs and would be raring to go strong against KKR.

Suryakumar Yadav: The way Suryakumar made comeback in the tournament is commendable. After struggling in the initial phase of the league, the right-hand batsman has proved his mettle at No 3 for Mumbai Indians.

Ishan Kishan: The youngster is in a great form and has handled the pressure situations with maturity. The skipper as well as the team management would expect him to continue the good work against KKR.

Hardik Pandya: He may have bagged a 2-ball duck the other day but he is one of the mainstays in the MI batting line-up. However, the followers of the game are yet to see him bowling in IPL 2020.

Kieron Pollard: Be it with the bat or ball, Pollard has perfectly justified himself as Rohit Sharma’s deputy. His whirlwind batting can destroy any bowling attack within moments. KKR, BEWARE!

Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya hasn’t got many chances to deliver with the bat. However, his economic bowling spells have been strengthening his side regularly.

James Pattinson: The veteran Australian speedster has solved half the problems in MI’s bowling department. Pattinson has scalped 9 wickets from 7 games, averaging 24 so far.

Trent Boult: Another overseas spearhead who has been in top form this season. With 11 wickets from 7 games, Boult is one of the top wicket-takers of the tournament.

Rahul Chahar: The youngster with a golden arm has been one of the shouldering the responsibility of MI’s spin attack. After going wicketless against DC, Rahul Chahar will aim for a few against KKR.

Jasprit Bumrah: MI bowling mainstay, Bumrah has as many wickets as Boult. He has been on the expensive side but he remains one of the best pacers in the world.