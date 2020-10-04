IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians have shown glimpses of their championship form in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After losing the first game meekly to Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai have struck form in the tournament. They have performed impressively in their last three matches. They might have lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore but their performance in the match lifted the spirits of their fans.

Now, Rohit Sharma and Co. would be looking to find the right combination for their playing 11 when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Let’s take a look at MI’s Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against SRH:

1 Rohit Sharma: Rohit has returned to form in style and has already accumulated two fifties in four matches. He is fourth in the most runs list and would look to continue his good form.

2 Chris Lynn: Quinton de Kock has not been able to deliver in the tournament consistently, so it looks likely that Chris Lynn might get a look-in.

3 Suryakumar Yadav: He is yet to score big in the tournament so far but he is likely to retain his place as the MI think tank puts big trust in him.

4 Ishan Kishan: The youngster justified his selection in his first match of the season where he hit 99 runs against RCB. He will look to prove his worth against SRH.

5 Kieron Pollard: He is one of the constants of the MI playing eleven. He has looked in good touch and has accumulated some match-winning runs for his team.

6 Hardik Pandya: In the last match against KXIP, Hardik provided the final flourish with some meaty blows. But fans are still expecting fireworks from the all-rounder.

7 Krunal Pandya: Krunal is still to get into his own in the tournament as he picked up only 2 wickets while scoring a meagre 4 runs. The team would hope Krunal is able to bring his match-winning form.

8 James Pattinson The Australian picked up two wickets and gave away just 28 runs in MI’s last match. He is likely to complement Trent Boult in the pace attack.

9 Rahul Chahar: The young spinner has continued to impress in the tournament. He has 6 wickets in the tournament and is in contention for the Orange Cap.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: He is one of the first names on the team sheet. Bumrah is the leader of the attack and often bails out his team in crunch situations. SRH would be hoping Bumrah has an off day on Sunday.

11 Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer has come in from Delhi Capitals and become a big wicket-taking option for MI. Boult is always dangerous with the new ball and is economical in the death overs.