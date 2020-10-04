Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma and Co. would be looking to find the right combination for their playing 11 when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mumbai Indians player Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

Mumbai Indians have shown glimpses of their championship form in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After losing the first game meekly to Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai have struck form in the tournament. They have performed impressively in their last three matches. They might have lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore but their performance in the match lifted the spirits of their fans.

Now, Rohit Sharma and Co. would be looking to find the right combination for their playing 11 when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Let’s take a look at MI’s Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against SRH:

READ | IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

1 Rohit Sharma: Rohit has returned to form in style and has already accumulated two fifties in four matches. He is fourth in the most runs list and would look to continue his good form.



2 Chris Lynn: Quinton de Kock has not been able to deliver in the tournament consistently, so it looks likely that Chris Lynn might get a look-in.

3 Suryakumar Yadav: He is yet to score big in the tournament so far but he is likely to retain his place as the MI think tank puts big trust in him.

4 Ishan Kishan: The youngster justified his selection in his first match of the season where he hit 99 runs against RCB. He will look to prove his worth against SRH.

5 Kieron Pollard: He is one of the constants of the MI playing eleven. He has looked in good touch and has accumulated some match-winning runs for his team.

6 Hardik Pandya: In the last match against KXIP, Hardik provided the final flourish with some meaty blows. But fans are still expecting fireworks from the all-rounder.

READ | SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

7 Krunal Pandya: Krunal is still to get into his own in the tournament as he picked up only 2 wickets while scoring a meagre 4 runs. The team would hope Krunal is able to bring his match-winning form.

8 James Pattinson The Australian picked up two wickets and gave away just 28 runs in MI’s last match. He is likely to complement Trent Boult in the pace attack.

9 Rahul Chahar: The young spinner has continued to impress in the tournament. He has 6 wickets in the tournament and is in contention for the Orange Cap.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: He is one of the first names on the team sheet. Bumrah is the leader of the attack and often bails out his team in crunch situations. SRH would be hoping Bumrah has an off day on Sunday.

11 Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer has come in from Delhi Capitals and become a big wicket-taking option for MI. Boult is always dangerous with the new ball and is economical in the death overs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
Oct 04, 2020 02:52 IST
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Oct 04, 2020 06:51 IST
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
Oct 04, 2020 03:17 IST
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
Oct 04, 2020 07:34 IST

latest news

‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
Oct 04, 2020 07:55 IST
Prasoon on Sushant’s death: ‘Suicide is a bigger concern than murder’
Oct 04, 2020 07:49 IST
‘Really? It’s a question’: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming loses cool
Oct 04, 2020 07:48 IST
Game show: Who will have the best garden after lockdown?
Oct 04, 2020 07:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.