IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK - CSK innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between CSK and MI of IPL 2020 was being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings, who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chennai Super Kings have won the 1st match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Ambati Rayudu was the highest scorer with 71 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, which contributed 115 runs.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar. It proved to be a good over for the Mumbai Indians, as CSK lost a wicket and managed just 5 runs off it.

James Pattinson bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it proved to be a good over for CSK as 13 runs came off it including a six and a four.



Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 19th over of the innings which proved to be costly as CSK hit a six and a four scoring 11 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 20th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 8 runs from the over including 2 fours.

That brings us to the end of the match. Mumbai Indians will now face KKR at Abu Dhabi whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet RR.

