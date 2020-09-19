Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6-10 highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6-10 highlights

CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI in the first match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar. 8 runs were scored off that over including a four.



Krunal Pandya bowled the 9th over of the innings which turned out to be a good one for MI, as only 7 runs were scored off it.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 overs is 7.0. At the same stage MI were 86/2. CSK needs 93 runs off the next 10 overs at 9.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
Sep 19, 2020 21:54 IST
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71, MI sense a chance
Sep 19, 2020 22:57 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Sep 19, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Teachers to be tested for Covid-19 as schools reopen for guidance visits from Sept 21
Sep 19, 2020 22:51 IST
₹1,304 crore to be spent on civic facilities in Noida
Sep 19, 2020 22:49 IST
Gurugram: Health department will charge for Covid tests for work, travel purposes
Sep 19, 2020 22:49 IST
Veteran Communist leader Roza Deshpande passes away in Mumbai
Sep 19, 2020 22:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.