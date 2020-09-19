IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6-10 highlights
CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI in the first match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.
In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.
The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.
The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar. 8 runs were scored off that over including a four.
Krunal Pandya bowled the 9th over of the innings which turned out to be a good one for MI, as only 7 runs were scored off it.
Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.
The current run rate at the end of 10 overs is 7.0. At the same stage MI were 86/2. CSK needs 93 runs off the next 10 overs at 9.3 runs per over.
