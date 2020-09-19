LIVE BLOG IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Score: Can Dhoni change CSK’s poor record against Rohit’s MI? IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of the MI vs CSK encounter in Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. Can MS Dhoni cast his magic? Rohit Sharma knows the numbers and past record... By hindustantimes.com | Sep 19, 2020 18:09 IST



IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live cricket score: After a delay of close to six months and lot of deliberations, the day has finally arrived. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin with a mouth-watering clash between four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. To make matters more interesting this MI vs CSK match will also mark the return of MS Dhoni after a gap of 14 months. Rohit Sharma would look ensure that his return is not the ideal one by making sure their unmatchable track-record against CSK is intact. Follow MI vs CSK IPL 2020 match live score and update here: 17:59 hrs IST CSK Predicted XI Don’t worry CSK fans, how can we forget your predicted XI? Can’t ever make that mistake with the most-supported franchise. So here is the Chennai Super Kings 1 Shane Watson, 2. Ambati Rayudu, 3 Faf du Plessis, 4 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 Dwayne Bravo, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Imran Tahir



17:52 hrs IST Mumbai Indians Predicted XI All the fantasy cricket league buffs out there, this might help you a lot. Here is out Predicted XI of Mumbai Indians for today’s match against Chennai Super Kings - 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Mitchell McClenaghan, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah





17:47 hrs IST MI vs CSK head-to-head MI and CSK have faced each other 28 times in the IPL. It won’t be an exaggeration to state that MI have dominated CSK - the only side to do so - if we take a look at their win ration. Rohit’s side has beaten CSK 17 times - four of those were in last year itself - while CSK have won on 11 occasions. In their last five encounters, MI have taken an unprecedented 5-0 lead registering wins in all matches of IPL 2019 and Match No 27 of IPL 2018. No other active team has a win percentage of more than 40 against CSK other than MI. (For more interesting MI vs CSK stats, click here)





17:40 hrs IST How is this year’s IPL different? First of all, it’s not happening in India and taking place in UAE. While in 2009 and 2014, the tournament did move out of the country but that was because of the general elections in India and not because of some pandemic. Secondly, there will be no crowd, no media from India (yeah let that sync in) and the players will be in a bio-secured bubble to minimize the affects of the virus. And last but not the last least, the IPL is being played in September - the first time it is being hosted so late, again blame the pandemic for it.





17:31 hrs IST What exactly do the experts say? Sachin Tendulkar: For any tournament to succeed you need rivalries. Mumbai Indians, as well as Chennai Super Kings, have a very very strong fan base. Both are extremely competitive.





17:25 hrs IST IPL 2020 big clash, CSK vs MI - Who is the favourite?? Aritra: Well, I won’t put my money on anyone but I do think for some weird reasons (don’t ask me what they are) that this is going to be a one-sided encounter. I know both of them have produced some of the most memorable matches of the IPL but just a hunch, it will largely be one-sided this time around. Karan: Look, Aritra, I feel Mumbai Indians have the edge going into the match. They beat Chennai four times... FOUR TIMES last year. CSK had a nervy pre-season, and there are players who are returning to cricket after a long break. So, their backs are certainly against the wall going into this. But you know, what happens when MS Dhoni’s back is against the wall? He stuns the world and wins the contest. So, who knows, it could go either way. I would put my money on MI, but I would not be surprised if I lose the bout.





17:15 hrs: IST What’s so special about MI vs CSK match? Well they don’t call it the ‘El Classico’ of IPL for no reason. These two teams have won the IPL seven times - MI a record 7 times and CSK 3 times. They have faced each other 28 times in the IPL, the most that two teams have squared off against each other in IPL. And of course, MI have Rohit Sharma, who is one of the biggest white-ball cricketers in the world and CSK have MS Dhoni, what more do you want?



