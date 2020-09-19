IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, death overs highlights

At the end of the first innings of today's IPLencounter, Mumbai Indians have managed to get to a total of 162/9. In the last five overs, MI managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer with 42 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock (46 runs).

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Piyush Chawla and it was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 10 runs including a six in the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Lungi Ngidi who managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs and also picked up a wicket.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran. It was a good over for the Mumbai Indians as 11 runs were scored off it including 2 fours.

Lungi Ngidi bowled the 19th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored just 5 runs and also lost 2 important wickets.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 20th over of the innings where the MI batsmen scored just 6 and also lost a wicket in the over.

CSK will have to chase down the target of 163 at 8.15 runs per over.

