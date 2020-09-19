Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, first 5 overs highlights

The first match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The first match of IPL 2020 between MI and CSK is currently on at Abu Dhabi. CSK won the toss and decided to field. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai, who have scored 48 runs losing 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran. MI managed to hit a boundary and 7 runs were scored in the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who went for 8 runs. Mumbai Indians hit a four in the over.



Lungi Ngidi bowled an expensive 4th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians openers hit 3 fours scoring 18 runs from the over.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 5th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored only 3 runs and also lost an important wicket of captain Rohit Sharma.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 192 runs.Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

No decision on selling only ‘Made in India’ products in military canteens
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized
Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.