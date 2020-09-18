Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI vs CSK - Rohit Sharma looks to topple Virat Kohli’s record against Dhoni’s team

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK - Rohit Sharma looks to topple Virat Kohli’s record against Dhoni’s team

IPL 2020 - MI vs CSK: The Mumbai Indians captain has 705 runs in 27 matches against CSK and he could take over the numero uno position and become the most successful batsman against CSK if he scores 43 runs or more in the match.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2019 Final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings might not be the most successful team in IPL history, in terms of matches won, but they definitely are the most consistent. They have made it to the play-offs of every IPL they have played in and have featured in the final a record 8 times.

Ask any batsman worth his salt in the league and he would say scoring against CSK is perhaps one of the most challenging things to do. The way MS Dhoni marshals his bowlers makes it very tough for batsmen to get big runs against this team.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry – All you need to know

Be it Bravo, Tahir, Jadeja or Chahar or the great bowlers who were part of the CSK set-up earlier, the bowling unit has always been of the top quality. Hence, getting runs against such a team is a matter of pride for any batsman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the most runs scored against the ‘Yellow Brigade’. Kohli’s tally of 747 runs though will be put to test on Saturday when Rohit Sharma takes the field with a bat in hand.



The Mumbai Indians captain has 705 runs in 27 matches against CSK and he could take over the numero uno position and become the most successful batsman against CSK if he scores 43 runs or more in the match. While Kohli will get a turn to defend his record later in the tournament when RCB face CSK, but Rohit would want to create an impact in the opening match of the season.

Mumbai Indians are known to be slow starters and don’t have the best record in UAE, but Rohit put those concerns out of the window during his pre-season press conference on Thursday.

“We have only 2-3 players from that squad. I am not too fussed about it. Yes, we didn’t have a great experience (in 2014). But the team is completely different now, the thought process and everything is different,” Rohit Sharma said on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Sep 18, 2020 16:05 IST
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Sep 18, 2020 14:45 IST
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Sep 18, 2020 15:34 IST
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Sep 18, 2020 14:42 IST

latest news

Uniformity in GST rates necessary for sustained growth of mining sector: FIMI
Sep 18, 2020 16:33 IST
Innovation at the core of IPLTech’s operating philosophy: Sid Das
Sep 18, 2020 16:33 IST
Human footprints dating back 120,000 years found in Saudi Arabia
Sep 18, 2020 16:31 IST
Rohit Sharma 43 runs away from toppling Virat Kohli’s record against CSK
Sep 18, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.