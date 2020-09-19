Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: With Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Piyush Chawla surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: With Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Piyush Chawla surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings leg-spinner Piyush Chawla dismissed Rohit Sharma to pick up his 151st wicket in IPL.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Piyush Chawla celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. (CSK/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings latest acquisition Piyush Chawla started his stint at the franchise in style as he dismissed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in his first over. Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start after being asked to bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock took their side to 45 runs by the end of the 4th over and Dhoni decided to employ the services of Piyush Chawla.

In the fourth delivery of the leggie’s over, Rohit mistimed his lofted shot, and chipped the ball to Sam Curran at midwicket. Rohit had to walk back for 12 as Chawla celebrated his first scalp at CSK.

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Live Score and Updates

With the dismissal, Chawla surpassed CSK’s own Harbhajan Singh in an elite IPL list. Chawla was tied at the third position with Harbhajan in the list of players with most IPL wickets with 150 wickets. After picking Rohit’s wicket, Chawla took his tally to 151 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan to become the sole owner of the third position in the list.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni elected to field after winning the toss in the Indian Premier League opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Also read: ‘Wanted to know if we can have a slip with social distancing guidelines’ - MS Dhoni jokes at the toss

For CSK, the four foreigners are Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi.

With Sam Curran included in the playing XI after arriving here on September 17, it means there is no separate quarantine for players coming from the UK. For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, James Pattinson and Trent Boult will be the four foreigners.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

No decision on selling only ‘Made in India’ products in military canteens
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized
Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.