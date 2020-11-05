Sections
IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:50 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 57th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 122/4. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 12th over was bowled by Anrich Nortje which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.



Daniel Sams bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and it was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 162 runs.

