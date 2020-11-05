IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals players wear black arm bands during Qualifier 1, here’s why

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals team stepped out to the take the field wearing black arm bands during the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The reason for wearing the black arm bands was that DC fast bowler Mohit Sharma had to fly back home before the match following the death of his father, news agency PTI reported. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

DC players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit’s father. The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.

Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss in Dubai and elected to bowl. “We are going to bowl first. The wicket is dry and with a bit of dew, it could play an important role. The energy inside the dressing room is pretty high. Same team for us,” Iyer explained the reasons for his choice.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, though did not seem disappointed about batting first and said that it looks like a good surface to bat on.

“Looks like a good pitch, it could play a bit slow. We know we are going to bat first now, so just post a good total. We know we have a good bowling line-up to defend any total,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Just got to start well and then take it from there. Three changes, Bumrah, Boult and Hardik are back for Pattinson, Dhawal and Tiwary. We are confident, but it’s a fresh game and we got to focus on our strengths,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)