IPL 2020, MI vs DC: ‘Rohit Sharma has not played a few games, he might not be in good touch,’ says Shikhar Dhawan

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma missed out on a few games of the Indian Premier League 2020 due to injury, but he returned to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The batsman also hinted that he is looking forward to play the remaining games, which means that the fans can expect him to play in the playoff on Thursday against the Delhi Capitals. Rohit had an off day against SRH where he scored only 4 runs in 7 balls before being dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

‘One of India’s brightest talents’ - Sunil Gavaskar’s huge compliment for youngster

But while Mumbai fans might be happy to see Rohit return in action, Delhi opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan thinks that he may be lacking in confidence and could be feeling the pressure having missed a few games towards the business end of the tournament.

“There is nothing like that Mumbai has the upper hand, we are a strong side, we just have to play good cricket in all departments to win the match, we have to be clear in our plans. I am keeping myself fresh for the match against Mumbai, I have seen their bowlers enough times, I already know the plans, I am ready to win the game for our team,” Dhawan said during DC’s virtual press conference ahead of the first qualifier, according to news agency ANI.

“Rohit is a very good player, if he has not played matches for a long while, maybe he is not in good touch, it is about knowing how much confidence he has, whenever a player returns from injury, there is pressure on him, we would look to take advantage of that,” he added.

IPL 2020 Playoffs: Full schedule, date, time, fixtures and venues

Dhawan has been in remarkable form in the ongoing IPL season so far, managing to score 525 runs from 14 matches, including two back-to-back centuries.

Commenting on his recent form and the upcoming Australia tour, Dhawan said: “I have been scoring 500 runs in IPL since last four years, this edition has been special as I scored two tons and two ducks, I just want to perform consistently and provide great starts to the team, every season I play with good intensity.”

MI will face DC in the first Qualifier on Thursday, the winner of which will book the first spot in the finals. The loser of the contest will face off against the winner of the Eliminator for the 2nd spot in the final.

(With ANI inputs)