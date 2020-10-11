MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in clash of the bests

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to continue the winning run in the Indian Premier League, but on Sunday, it would not be that easy. Up against him will be Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals who are being touted to be the current favourites to win the Indian Premier League. With several smart buys in this season, DC have found themselves a combination that knows how to win matches, even if things are working out for them or not. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals both have great bowling line-ups and this match could be decided by this factor. Who is the best of the best in IPL 2020? This will be decided today.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, MI vs DC: