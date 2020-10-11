Sections
IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma on verge of surpassing Suresh Raina's incredible record

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma on verge of surpassing Suresh Raina’s incredible record

It still remains to be seen which version of Rohit Sharma will take the field when MI face Delhi Capitals on Sunday. But if it is the Rohit Sharma that scores a half century, then record books will get rewritten.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s graph has gone up and down in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020. In six games so far, the MI skipper has scored two fifties. He has struggled to find consistency, though, and has not been the lethal Rohit Sharma he is known to be.

It still remains to be seen which version of Rohit Sharma will take the field when MI face Delhi Capitals on Sunday. But if it is the Rohit Sharma that scores a half century, then record books will get rewritten.

READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals

The Mumbai opener currently is tied at the top with Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina in the list of Indian players with most fifties in IPL. Both the players have scored 38 half-centuries in the tournament over the years.



If Rohit scores a fifty against Capitals, he would surpass Raina to become the Indian player with most fifties in IPL (39). Overall, he would remain at the 2nd position behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who has scored 46 fifties so far.

Meanwhile, speaking on the eve of MI’s game against Delhi Capitals, MI pacer James Pattinson said that it has been a great journey so far in this edition and he has tried to keep things simple and not complicate.

READ | MI Predicted XI vs DC - Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order

“First time I have played in the IPL. Was picked up by Kolkata in 2011 but didn’t play. It has been fantastic and Mumbai Indians have really welcomed me and looked after me. Happy to have played my part and hopefully keep winning games. Hopefully, we can keep the winning run going,” he said.

“I suppose it was obviously tough as we were coming down from a lockdown so didn’t have a lot of training pre-season. Luckily most of my training was done with white-ball in the pre-season that really helped although the conditions are different as it was seven degrees in Victoria and here it is 40. I think the biggest thing is to keep it simple and hit the top of the stumps,” he added.

