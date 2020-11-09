IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Will Trent Boult play in the final? Rohit Sharma gives injury update

Mumbai Indians will play in the all important final against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday but before heading into the summit clash, there were some concerns regarding pace spearhead Trent Boult. The left-arm fast bowler had suffered a groin injury in the first Qualifier against Delhi Capitals, which MI had won by 57 runs. In the match, Boult gave MI a fantastic start with the ball, dismissing opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck on the 2nd ball, and then trapping Ajinkya Rahane three balls later.

Boult registered figures of 9/2 in his 2 overs - but was seen leaving the field afterwards. Even though Delhi batted full 20 overs, the Kiwi seamer did not return to attack to bowl his remaining overs.

Now, a day ahead of the final, Rohit replied to a question posed by Hindustan Times at the virtual pre-match press conference on Boult’s injury and the MI captain said that the bowler is expected to play on Tuesday.

“Trent looks pretty good. He’s gonna have a session today with all of us, he has pulled up pretty well in the last two days. So, fingers crossed, hopefully he plays,” Sharma said.

In 14 games this season, Boult has picked up 22 wickets in 14 games at an average of 19.40 and he is currently in the 3rd position in the list of leading wicket-takers in the season, only behind Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada (29) and his MI teammate Jasprit Bumrah (27).