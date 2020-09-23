IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

At the end of 15 overs of the 5th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 147/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 53 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Sandeep Warrier bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 10 runs from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

15 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 9.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 196 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL