IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 5th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:35 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 5th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 94/1. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 46 runs without losing any wicket.

11 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Andre Russell and it was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

11 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Kuldeep Yadav which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six.



5 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 188 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

