IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Preview: Odds stacked against Karthik’s men in battle of IPL ‘unequals’

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (PTI)

If there has been a one-sided rivalry between two teams in the Indian Premier League, it has been between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, with the former enjoying a vice like grip over the latter.

Kolkata Knight Riders became two-time champions of the IPL in 2014, by which time Mumbai had won only one crown. While the ‘Blue Brigade’ has gone on to add three more trophies to their cabinet, KKR are still searching for their third.

In terms of head to head Mumbai enjoys an outrageous 20:6 lead over their opponents, which includes 4 wins in the last 5 encounters. KKR started this season with a heavy loss against the defending champions, when they were completely blown away by Mumbai’s brilliance.

As these two teams meet again on Friday, Mumbai are once again the runaway favourites. They have been in impeccable form this season and would want to get back to the top of the points table. KKR on the other hand have blown hot and cold and depend on a set of match winners to perform well for them to have a chance.



Mumbai are enjoying ag reat season where all their batsmen and bowlers are delivering one after the other. De Kock has more than made up for Rohit’s inconsistency at the top and Surya Kumar Yadav’s brilliance at number 3 has strengthened the top order. Ishan Kishan has chipped in with good knocks while the trio of Hardik, Krunal and Pollard have ensured MI have mostly had a good time with the bat in hand.

The fast bowling trio of Bumrah, Boult and Pattinson have been clinical and that has ensured MI’s lack in the spin department hasn’t been exposed.

There are hardly any chinks in MI’s team and KKR would need a couple of outstanding performances from their big guns to stand a chance in this match. Russell and Morgan will have to deliver in their respective roles and a lot will depend on how Pat Cummins shapes up against a team who gave him a punishing welcome to the league this season.

Shubman Gill will be crucial at the top and KKR would hope their young bowlers come to the party. KKR needs a win to cement their fourth slot and create a bit of daylight between themselves and the chasing pack of strugglers..

