IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Two huge records await Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard against Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have been the backbone of Mumbai Indians’ batting for as long one can remember. Pollard joined the MI camp in 2010, and Rohit followed a year later in 2011. Together, both have been instrumental in MI’s tremendous rise, which has seen them win the IPL title a record four times.

MI have taken a liking to ‘odd’ years, winning an IPL title every alternate season since lifting the trophy first time in 2013. However, contrary to their odd-even pattern, MI have performed well in the 2020 IPL and with five wins, are second on the points-table. With 216 and 174 runs respectively, Rohit and Pollard have been in form for their team and as the four-time champions face Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time this season on Friday, both batsmen stand on the verge of impressive individual records.

With 3944 runs, Rohit is MI’s highest scorer, and if he can score 56 more, he will reach 4000 runs for the franchise becoming the first player to achieve this feat. The last time MI and KKR played each other, it was Rohit’s 80 that acted catalyst behind his team’s win, and if he can produce an innings like that again, Rohit will etch his place in history as the first MI player with 4000 runs. Also, Rohit is 96 runs away from completing 1000 runs against KKR, If he gets there, he will be the first player to breach the 1000-run mark against any IPL opponent.

Next up, it’s Pollard, who needs 71 runs to earn a fine distinction for MI. With 2929 runs in the IPL, Pollard can get to 3000 runs in the tournament and become the second MI player after this captain Rohit to get to the feat. Pollard’s run-tally of 174 in seven games may not appear great at first, but considering he bats at No. 6 and has been dismissed only once this IPL speaks volumes of the kind if form he’s in.