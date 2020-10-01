IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sections
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

At the end of 10 overs of the 13th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 62/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 33 runs without losing any wicket.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.



7 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. MI batsmen hit a four.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

