IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:50 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 13th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 102/3. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 40 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham.

3 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell where he kept things tight.



Krishnappa Gowtham bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 136 runs.

