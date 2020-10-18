Sections
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:46 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 36th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 114/4. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 44 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

10 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Hooda which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six.

3 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 10 runs from the over.



Ravi Bishnoi bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Murugan Ashwin and it was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

