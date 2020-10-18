IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 36th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at DUBAI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

