Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:58 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 36th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at DUBAI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh.



Mohammed Shami bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
Oct 18, 2020 19:46 IST

latest news

Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF; no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 20:55 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 18, 2020 20:46 IST
China likely to show Covid-19 recovery economically with fresh GDP numbers
Oct 18, 2020 21:00 IST
MP man dies by suicide day after brother’s arrest for killing wife, daughter
Oct 18, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.