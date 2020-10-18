Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:54 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 177 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 125 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

15 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an expensive one.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 13th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.



The 14th over was bowled by Rahul Chahar. 9 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.3. At the same stage, MI were 114/4. Kings XI Punjab need 52 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:42 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

RR Predicted XI against CSK: Smith to make a change in bowling department
Oct 19, 2020 00:53 IST
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Oct 19, 2020 00:48 IST
15-year-old raped in UP, accused arrested
Oct 19, 2020 00:39 IST
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Oct 19, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.