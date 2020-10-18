Sections
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:27 IST

Mumbai Indians have won the 36th match of IPL 2020 by 1 runs, Kings XI Punjab were restricted for a total of 175 runs for 6 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 77 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who contributed 42 runs to the innings.

15 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was an expensive one.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile who had a decent over as 10 runs came off it.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.



The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was an decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face CSK at Sharjah whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet DC in their respective next matches.

