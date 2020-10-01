IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Mumbai Indians have won the 13th match of IPL 2020 by 48 runs, Kings XI Punjab were restricted for a total of 143 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer with 44 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran who contributed 41 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Trent Boult bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

Trent Boult bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face SRH at Sharjah whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet CSK in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL