Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:25 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 45th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 89/1. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 44 runs without losing any wicket.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 14 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 178 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Oct 25, 2020 20:40 IST
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 20:31 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Gopal removes Suryakumar, Pollard in same over
Oct 25, 2020 20:47 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 19:11 IST

latest news

Air quality in 12 Haryana cities dips to ‘very poor’ as farm fires increase
Oct 25, 2020 20:39 IST
The Sangh-BJP interface | HT Editorial
Oct 25, 2020 20:34 IST
The threat from al Qaeda persists | HT Editorial
Oct 25, 2020 20:33 IST
Domestic Violence Act: Supreme Court took a progressive turn
Oct 25, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.