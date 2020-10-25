IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 45th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 89/1. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 44 runs without losing any wicket.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 14 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 178 runs.

