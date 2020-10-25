IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Sections
The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:48 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 45th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 116/4. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 27 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 13th over of the innings where the MI batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.



Rahul Tewatia bowled the 14th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 15th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 154 runs.

