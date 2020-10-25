Sections
IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:18 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 45th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 195 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 79 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer with 60 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan who contributed 83 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 4 sixes scoring 27 runs from the over.



3 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 3 sixes and 2 fours to ensure 27 runs came off the over.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 196 at 9.8 runs per over.

