IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 99 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

11 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 6th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen scored 10 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard where he kept things tight.



The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one as 15 runs came off the over.

13 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.9. At the same stage, MI were 89/1. Rajasthan Royals need 97 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.7.

