IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:49 IST

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 157 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

3 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

18 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one as 19 runs came off the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 10.5. At the same stage, MI were 116/4. Rajasthan Royals need 39 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

