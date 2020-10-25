Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:58 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 45 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

5 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult and it was an expensive one as 16 runs came off the over.



Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by James Pattinson which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.0. At the same stage, MI were 45/1. Rajasthan Royals need 151 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Oct 25, 2020 23:06 IST
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 20:31 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 23:17 IST
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

PM Modi to interact with CEOs of leading oil, gas companies on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 23:18 IST
24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries, two days after clash in Ludhiana’s Majri village
Oct 25, 2020 23:16 IST
‘26% of Covid-19 deaths take place within 24 hours of hospitalisation’: Centre’s report
Oct 25, 2020 23:15 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 22: Kavita says Eijaz was copying Sidharth Shukla
Oct 25, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.